e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Delhi-Ghaziabad border sealed to check the spread of Covid-19

Delhi-Ghaziabad border sealed to check the spread of Covid-19

Only those rendering essential services and people holding valid passes are being allowed, said the order by Ghaziabad district collector.

india Updated: Apr 21, 2020 12:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A car is seen near Hindon River in Ghaziabad, during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, on Monday.
A car is seen near Hindon River in Ghaziabad, during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, on Monday. (PTI Photo)
         

The border between Delhi and Ghaziabad was sealed on Tuesday to contain the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19.

The decision was taken after six people who had come from Delhi tested positive for coronavirus, Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said in an order issued on April 20.

The order was issued under the National Disaster Act 2005 and came in force immediately.

“The report presented by the chief medical officer, Ghaziabad, clearly shows that people commuting between Delhi and Ghaziabad are at high risk of contracting the virus. Therefore, in public interest, all public movement between Delhi and Ghaziabad has been suspended till further orders,” said the order.

Only those rendering essential services and people holding valid passes are being allowed, it further said.

Long queues of vehicles were seen at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border on Tuesday morning.

Fifty-two districts in Uttar Pradesh are now affected by Covid-19.

A recent assessment by the state government had said that the lockdown is “unsatisfactory” in 40 of the 75 districts and called for stricter enforcement there of the restrictions to fight coronavirus.

The districts in the “unsatisfactory” category include capital Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Allahabad, Varanasi and Kanpur.

The 35 districts where lockdown and slowing down of Covid-19 spread have been found satisfactory include Aligarh, Etah, Hathras, Kasganj, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur and Hardoi.

tags
top news
Lok Sabha staffer tests Covid-19 positive, say officials
Lok Sabha staffer tests Covid-19 positive, say officials
‘Few tested positive’: Tablighi chief’s comeback on Jamaat spreading Covid-19
‘Few tested positive’: Tablighi chief’s comeback on Jamaat spreading Covid-19
Covid-19 lockdown: States under pressure to bring back migrant workers
Covid-19 lockdown: States under pressure to bring back migrant workers
Live: Delhi-Ghaziabad border sealed to contain spread of Covid-19
Live: Delhi-Ghaziabad border sealed to contain spread of Covid-19
WHO chief calls Covid-19 ‘Public Enemy No. 1’, says ‘worst is yet ahead of us’
WHO chief calls Covid-19 ‘Public Enemy No. 1’, says ‘worst is yet ahead of us’
Another ‘much loved’ Indian-origin doctor dies of Covid-19 in UK
Another ‘much loved’ Indian-origin doctor dies of Covid-19 in UK
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
This Hyundai SUV gets a five-star crash safety rating
This Hyundai SUV gets a five-star crash safety rating
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news