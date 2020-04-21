Delhi-Ghaziabad border sealed to check the spread of Covid-19

india

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 12:35 IST

The border between Delhi and Ghaziabad was sealed on Tuesday to contain the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19.

The decision was taken after six people who had come from Delhi tested positive for coronavirus, Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said in an order issued on April 20.

The order was issued under the National Disaster Act 2005 and came in force immediately.

“The report presented by the chief medical officer, Ghaziabad, clearly shows that people commuting between Delhi and Ghaziabad are at high risk of contracting the virus. Therefore, in public interest, all public movement between Delhi and Ghaziabad has been suspended till further orders,” said the order.

Only those rendering essential services and people holding valid passes are being allowed, it further said.

Long queues of vehicles were seen at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border on Tuesday morning.

Fifty-two districts in Uttar Pradesh are now affected by Covid-19.

A recent assessment by the state government had said that the lockdown is “unsatisfactory” in 40 of the 75 districts and called for stricter enforcement there of the restrictions to fight coronavirus.

The districts in the “unsatisfactory” category include capital Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Allahabad, Varanasi and Kanpur.

The 35 districts where lockdown and slowing down of Covid-19 spread have been found satisfactory include Aligarh, Etah, Hathras, Kasganj, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur and Hardoi.