Delhi govt formation LIVE: BJP's swearing-in ceremony likely post-PM Modi's US trip

Delhi govt formation LIVE: AAP leader Atishi resigned as the chief minister of Delhi on Sunday, clearing the way for the formation of a new government by the BJP after its return to power in the capital after 27 years. The party has yet to announce its chief ministerial candidate. A BJP leader mentioned that the oath-taking ceremony will take place after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his official visit to the US, which is scheduled for later this week. He is expected to be back on February 14 or 15....Read More

A day after the BJP secured victory in the Delhi assembly elections, its winning candidates held thanksgiving rallies in their respective constituencies on Sunday. They celebrated their success by distributing sweets, cutting cakes, and expressing gratitude to voters for their support.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi with a decisive mandate, winning 48 out of 70 assembly seats on Saturday. AAP secured 22 seats, while Congress suffered another setback, failing to win a single seat in the February 5 elections.

This marks the third consecutive time that Congress has drawn a blank in the Delhi assembly elections.

Latest highlights of Delhi election

• According to poll rights body ADR, 31 out of 70 elected candidates in the eighth Delhi Assembly have declared criminal cases against them. This number is lower than the 43 MLAs in the seventh assembly who had declared similar cases.

• BJP President Virendra Sachdeva questioned AAP leader Atishi on why she was celebrating after Arvind Kejriwal’s defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls. Speaking to ANI, he said, "AAP leader and outgoing Delhi CM Atishi should tell why was she dancing yesterday on the loss of Arvind Kejriwal...They still have to give an account of the loot that Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi did for the past 10 years..."

• Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal also criticised Atishi after she was seen celebrating her victory from the Kalkaji constituency in the Assembly elections.

• BJP’s winning candidate from the Bijwasan seat, Kailash Gehlot, said there was a sense of happiness among the people of Delhi after the party’s win. He further stated that the people had given a fitting response to AAP’s false promises.

•BJP leader Vijender Gupta slammed AAP for what he described as years of misgovernance in Delhi, stating that the party had failed to fulfill its commitments while in power. He also assured that the BJP would ensure the implementation of all promises made to the people. Speaking to ANI, he said, “...We will fulfil all the promises made by us to the people of Delhi...I am an MLA and whatever the party will decide we will follow that...” Taking a jibe at AAP, Gupta remarked that the party had ignored the concerns of the people during its tenure and was only now realising the importance of governance as the BJP prepared to take over.

• AAP’s winning candidate from the Kirari Assembly constituency, Anil Jha, said that he intends to play a constructive role in the opposition while supporting initiatives that benefit the public. Referring to the BJP’s promise to clean the Yamuna River, he sarcastically added, “We will play the role of a positive opposition. Some BJP leaders have said that they will clean the Yamuna River in 5-7 months and then take a dip in the river. We will also support them so that they can take a dip in the Yamuna River.”

• Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Shukla reiterated that the INDIA alliance remains united and will collectively strategise for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, despite AAP’s recent defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections.