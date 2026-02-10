Delhi government mulls giving fire NOC auditing to 3rd party firms

The Delhi government is considering modifying the city’s fire service rules to allow the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) to engage “certified third-party agencies” for handling fire safety inspections and issuing no objection certificates (NOCs) for buildings across the Capital, officials aware of the matter said on Monday. The proposed changes would involve amendments to the Delhi Fire Service Rules, 2010, which were notified under the Delhi Fire Service Act, 2007. (Representational Image(AI generated))

The move, officials said, is aimed at reducing delays and easing the compliance burden on businesses and establishments.

The proposed changes would involve amendments to the Delhi Fire Service Rules, 2010, which were notified under the Delhi Fire Service Act, 2007. Officials said the initiative stems from directions issued by Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta during a meeting with senior officials in December last year.

“In that meeting, the chief minister directed the chief secretary and officials of the home department to draft new guidelines to ensure that fire-fighting infrastructure and related clearances become swifter, more transparent, and reliable. Following these directions, the home department is preparing a proposal to modify the existing rules to allow for third-party involvement,” said an official familiar with the matter.

During the same meeting, the government also took an in-principle decision to explore third-party audits and inspections for fire licences. In recent years, several complaints have been received alleging that cumbersome rules and procedural bottlenecks have led to inordinate delays in the issuance of fire NOCs. “To ease the process, the government is considering framing new guidelines. A meeting to discuss the modalities was scheduled last week but had to be deferred due to other official engagements. Another meeting is likely to be held soon to initiate the process,” the official added.

One of the key changes under consideration is relieving the fire department of the direct responsibility of issuing NOCs, as part of a broader effort to improve ease of doing business in the city. Officials said the existing backlog in issuing NOCs is largely due to the heavy workload on fire service personnel. The same officers responsible for emergency fire-fighting operations are also tasked with conducting site inspections and audits for fire safety compliance.

Additionally, the process currently involves multiple layers of administrative approval, which often adds to delays.

According to officials, several other states have already adopted a model where fire departments no longer issue NOCs directly. “In some states, this responsibility has been assigned to third-party agencies certified after assessing their functioning,” the official said.

Before implementing any changes, the government plans to study models followed by other states to ensure that fire safety standards are not diluted or compromised. The move is being explored as a way to allow DFS officials to focus on fire prevention and emergency response, rather than routine inspections.

Earlier, officials had indicated that third-party agencies could be tasked with auditing large establishments such as factories and industrial units, with the fire department issuing certificates based on their reports. For smaller establishments, including offices, such agencies may be authorised to issue fire safety certifications directly.

At present, fire NOCs are mandatory for a wide range of premises, including high-rise residential buildings, commercial establishments, factories, hospitals, restaurants, and office spaces.