New Delhi, The Delhi government, in a notification issued on Thursday, allowed the engagement of women workers at shops and commercial establishments in night shifts with their mandatory written consent, officials said. Delhi govt allows engaging women in night shifts at shops, commercial establishments

The notification also said every employee will be entitled to double pay for overtime and a maximum of 48 hours of weekly duty, in accordance with the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act. Internal complaints committees will also have to be formed, it said.

Approval to the city government's proposal for engaging women workers at shops and other commercial establishments in night shifts was given earlier this year by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

A recent notification issued by the Delhi government's labour department added two entries pertaining to employing women and the conditions of their employment under the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act, 1954.

The additions laid down that women workers will be allowed to work in night shifts but their written consent for this will be mandatory. No employee will be employed or allowed to work for more than nine hours on any day and for not more than 48 hours a week, the notification said.

The employers will make suitable arrangements regarding safety, security and transportation for all employees, who have been asked to work overtime or in the night shift, it said.

Further, no employee will be allowed to work for more than five hours at a stretch, it said.

"Overtime wages will be paid to eligible employees at double the normal rate as provided under Section 8 of the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act, 1954. Shift working, if any, will be in such a way that no employee is forced to work in night shift only," the notification said.

Importantly, every employer engaging women workers will constitute ICCs under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013, the notification said.

Further, the employers will install CCTV cameras for the videography of the establishment, preserve the footage for not less than a month and submit it on demand from the chief inspector of shops.

The notified entries also included compensatory leave in lieu of work on national holidays, weekly off days, legal benefits like minimum wages, provident fund, insurance and bonus.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.