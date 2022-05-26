Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi sports facilities timing extended amid anger over IAS officer's exclusive walk with dog
delhi news

Delhi sports facilities timing extended amid anger over IAS officer's exclusive walk with dog

The order came after a report claimed the athletes and coaches were being forced to wrap the training at Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium earlier than the usual time to facilitate an IAS officer to take his dog for a walk.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at Thyagraj stadium, in New Delhi.(HT Photo / File)
Published on May 26, 2022 12:19 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed all sports facilities under his government to remain open for sportspersons till 10pm. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on its official Twitter handle that the decision will allow athletes and players to practice till night.

“There should be no inconvenience to athletes who wish to play till late night,” AAP tweeted.

The order came after a report by The Indian Express which claimed the athletes and coaches were being forced to wrap the training at Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium earlier than the usual time. The report, citing the athletes, suggested that the reason behind the forced wrap-up was Delhi's principal secretary (revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar's evening walk with his dog at the facility.

Khirwar, however, dismissed the claims as “absolutely incorrect”, Express reported.

Taking note of the report, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tweeted: "News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late night. CM Arvind Kejriwal has directed that all Delhi govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10pm."

RELATED STORIES

The report sparked outrage on social media.

Noted activist and lawyer Prashant Bhushan wrote, “Wow! Stadium is emptied, athletes told to leave, so that Delhi govt's Principal Secretary Revenue Sanjeev Khirwar can walk his dog! Certainly an appropriate Babu to serve the Aam Aadmi Party government.”

“Image [the] audacity & power these people have. Delhi government has now acted after many months and opened stadium till 10,” wrote a user after the AAP announcement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
aam aadmi party delhi ncr delhi news arvind kejriwal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP