‘Can’t be in permanent lockdown’: Delhi CM Kejriwal messages people

Updated: May 30, 2020 13:43 IST

There is nothing to be scared of, underlined Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, stressing that the state government is four steps ahead of the coronavirus disease.

“It is a matter of concern but it is nothing to be scared of. I assure you that your government is four steps ahead of coronavirus,” said CM Kejriwal on Saturday.

The CM also emphasised that the country cannot be in a permanent lockdown. There is a nationwide lockdown, till May 31, in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease.

“Delhi is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, we accept it. But there is nothing to worry about, I assure you that we are fully prepared. We cannot be in a permanent lockdown,” said Kejriwal.

In Delhi, coronavirus cases rose to 17,386 today, and there have been 398 deaths. Nationally, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat.

Out of the total patients in Delhi, the CM informed, only 2100 are in hospitals, the rest are undergoing treatment at their homes. The CM said 6,500 beds are ready and another 9,500 beds will be ready by next week.

“Most of the people are recovering, and they are recovering at home. There is no need to panic,” said Kejriwal.

On Thursday, Delhi had crossed the key threshold of 1,000 cases on a single day for the first time, reporting 1,024 positive infections.

For the first time, the government notified five hotels to be fully used as “extended Covid hospitals” for patients with moderate symptoms. The hotels include JW Marriot, Le Meridien and IBIS. Two of the 10 hotels — Hotel Sheraton in Saket and Hotel Surya in New Friends Colony — will also serve as extended Covid hospital.

In a digital press conference on Friday, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said the government was “fully geared up” to handle more than 1,000 cases a day.

To ensure asymptomatic Covid patients do not panic and choose home quarantine instead of insisting on being admitted, the Delhi government on Friday evening also aired a video on news channels, informing people about the dos and don’ts of home quarantine.