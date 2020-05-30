These states have over 20,000 Covid-19 cases, more than 15,000 infected in Delhi and Gujarat

As the country nears the end of the fourth phase of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the number of Covid-19 cases seem to rise unabated. On Saturday, the Ministry of Health updated that national Covid-19 tally to 173,763 infections. There are 86,422 active cases of coronavirus in the country while 82,369 people have been cured from the disease across the country. The Covid-19 death toll in the country nears 5,000 with 4,971 fatalities.

Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat. All these states have more than 15,000 coronavirus cases.

States with over 20,000 cases

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are struggling with a rapid rise in the number of coronavirus infections. While Maharashtra, on Saturday reported a total of 62,228 coronavirus cases, in Tamil Nadu the figure stands at 20,246.

As many as 2,098 people have died of coronavirus in Maharashtra - highest in the country, while Tamil Nadu has seen 154 fatalities. Mumbai and Chennai are the two most affected cities in these respective states.

States with over 15,000 cases

Now come states where Covid-19 cases have breached the 15,000-mark and are rapidly rising. The national capital and PM Modi’s native place are two such states.

Delhi’s tally rose to 17,386 on Saturday, 7,846 people have recovered here while 398 died due to Covid-19. In Gujarat, the total number of Covid-19 cases reached 15,934 on Saturday. The state has seen 8,611 people recover from coronavirus while 980 people have died. Ahmedabad is the worst-hit district in Gujarat.

States with over 5,000 cases

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have reported more than 5,000 coronavirus cases so far. In Rajasthan, Covid-19 cases reached 8,365 on Saturday. The state has reported 184 fatalities while 5,244 patients have recovered from the infection here.

Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, has registered 7,645 infections till date. Three hundred and thirty-four people have died from Covid-19 in the state while 4,269 have recovered.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases have jumped to 7,284 in Uttar Pradesh. While 4,244 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 198 have died from the infection here.