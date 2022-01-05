Delhi govt increases Covid beds in its 9 hospitals to 4,350 as infections spike

As the national capital is hit with the fifth wave of coronavirus, the Delhi government on Wednesday increased the number of beds in its nine hospitals. The city now has a total of 4,350 Covid beds. It is increased from 3,316, according to the order by Delhi's health and family welfare department.

The list includes India Gandhi Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Burari Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, Ambedkar Nagar Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.

According to the order, the Indira Gandhi Hospital has been asked to increase its Covid bed capacity to 1,500 from 1,181. In Lok Nayak and the Guru Teg Bahadur hospitals, the bed capacity would be increased to 750 from the existing 650 and 600, respectively.

Similarly, the administration at the Deep Chand Bandhu, Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospitals were directed to enhance their respective Covid bed capacity to 150 each, as per the government order. The Burari Hospital will increase its capacity to 400 Covid beds from 300.

The Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital will now have an increased Covid bed capacity of 300 beds, up from 150. The Covid bed capacity at the Ambedkar Nagar Hospital will be increased to 200, the order said.

This comes as Delhi is seeing a sudden spurt in daily cases of Covid-19 with an emergence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

On Wednesday, the city logged 10,665 new cases of infections. It is almost double the number of infections logged the day before, with the positivity rate shooting up to 11.88 per cent, according to the daily health bulletin data. On Tuesday, Delhi had reported over 5,000 cases Covid-19 infection.

The number of new cases is also the highest since May 12 last year, when 13,287 people were diagnosed with the disease.

(With agency inputs)

