Delhi govt issues order on dry days from April - June | List

ByHT News Desk
Apr 07, 2024 01:57 PM IST

The Delhi government released a list of dry days in the national capital on Saturday. In addition to festivals, the excise department of Delhi has declared the dry day schedule for the 18th Lok Sabha polls.

The Delhi excise commissioner is empowered to notify dry days on occasions like religious festivals and anniversaries of great personalities of the country.
Here are the days that the Delhi government has announced as dry days:

1. Id-ul-Fitr: April 11, 2024

2. Ram Navami: April 17, 2024

3. Mahavir Jayanti: April 21, 2024

4. Buddha Purnima: May 23, 2024

5. Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid): June 17, 2024

Dry days during Lok Sabha polls:

The Delhi government's notification said that dry day will also be observed from 6:00 pm on April 24, 2024, to 6:00 pm on April 26, 2024, and again on June 4, 2024 (full day) on account of the counting day of the 18th Lok Sabha polls. Lok Sabha elections in the national capital will occur in a single phase on May 25, and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

"The licensees shall not be entitled to any compensation on account of any changes effected in the above list. All the licensees shall exhibit this order at some conspicuous place of their licensed premises. The business premises of a licensee shall be kept closed on dry day," said the Delhi excise department in its order.

Previously, the Delhi government announced six dry days within the capital city, which include Republic Day on January 26. In an official directive, the excise department outlined that Republic Day on January 26, Guru Ravidas Jayanti on February 24, Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti on March 5, Maha Shivaratri on March 8, Holi on March 25, and Good Friday on March 29 will be observed as dry days, during which the sale of alcohol will be prohibited. In addition, states like Uttar Pradesh also declared a 'dry day' on January 22 because of the Ram Temple consecration event.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
