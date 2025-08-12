Delhi govt says working on 'permanent relief' for old vehicles, welcomes SC order

The Delhi government has welcomed the order issued by the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday which calls for no coercive action against owners of end-of-life vehicles. In a video message the NCT government's environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa hailed the order as a “big relief for the residents” in the Delhi-NCR region. In a video message the NCT government's environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa hailed the order as a “big relief for the residents” in the Delhi-NCR region.(HT Photo)

"This is a big relief for the residents of Delhi," Sirsa said, welcoming the verdict. The Delhi minister further added that the BJP government in the capital will be working towards brining “permanent relief” for residents of Delhi-NCR very soon.

Based on the order issued by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, diesel vehicles up to 10 years old and petrol vehicles up to 15 years old will remain in use until the next date of hearing of the matter.

SC bars coercive action against owners of old vehicles across Delhi-NCR

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered authorities not to take coercive against the owners of diesel vehicles that are more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi-NCR.

The decision came after the Delhi government urged the top court to consider the actual usage of vehicles rather than just their manufacturing year while implementing the end-of-life vehicle policy.

The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justices Vinod K Chandran and NV Anjaria, who issued a notice to the Delhi government's plea which challenged the CAQM ban on refuelling of end-of-life vehicles.

"No coercive steps to be taken against the owners of the car on the ground that they are 10 years old in respect to diesel vehicles and 15 years old with respect to petrol vehicles. List it after 4 weeks," said CJI BR Gavai while hearing the matter.