Tracing Delhi ban on old vehicles: From 2015 to 2025, a decade of many stances and counting

On the nearly 10-year-old ban on diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi NCR, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that "no coercive action" will be taken against the owners of such vehicles for now. At a registered vehicle-scrapping facility in Delhi's Badarpur, where "end-of-life" vehicles are dismantled and processed into 14x14-inch metal bricks.(Raj K Raj/HT File)

In its order, the SC bench of led by Chief Justice BR Gavai, and comprising justices Vinod K Chandran and NV Anjaria, issued a notice on the Delhi government's application challenging the ban.

The ban originated from a National Green Tribunal order of 2015. Right up to the Supreme Court's latest directives, HT briefly traces the whole row.

2015: NGT move citing pollution

A bench of the National Green Tribunal banned all diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years from plying in Delhi-NCR saying it would curb air pollution.

In the same case, the NGT had earlier passed an order not to allow older vehicles into Delhi. That order of November 2014 said, "Vehicles which are more than 15 years old will not be permitted to be parked in any public area, and they shall be towed away and challenged by the police in accordance with the law. This direction would be applicable to all vehicles without exception."

Later, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging this NGT directive and upheld the ban on old vehicles on the roads of the national capital. At the time, the apex court had said, "One tribunal is trying to do something which is good for people. Let us assist them and not discourage them."

2018: SC upholds ban on end-of-life vehicles

On October 29, 2018, the Supreme Court upheld the NGT's direction banning diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi-NCR. The top court cited the alarming air pollution levels in the capital, pressing on the need to protect public health.

A bench led by Justice MB Lokur ordered the then Delhi government's transport department to immediately identify such vehicles, and impound them if found plying on city roads.

The court had also directed that an advertisement to this effect be published in the newspapers, while also banning the entry of commercial diesel vehicles more than 10 years old in Delhi. The Central Pollution Control Board was also ordered to create a social media account on which citizens could lodge complaints on pollution and report violations.

2021–22: Scrapping policy comes in

In 2021, the Union Ministry of Transport and Highways formulated a vehicle scrapping policy that included incentives/disincentives for the creation of an ecosystem to phase out older, unfit, polluting vehicles across the country, and to enforce provisions of the policy.

The ministry also introduced mandatory fitness testing of vehicles through Automated Testing Stations (ATSs) in 2022, and introduced tax incentives for vehicle owners in this regard.

2023–24: Policy expanded, Delhi issues norms



The implementation of Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs) and Automated Testing Stations (ATSs) was expanded across India in 2023.

Next year, the Delhi government issued ‘Guidelines for Handling End-of-Life Vehicles in Public Places 2024’.

These rules directed officials in the handling of thousands of end-of-life vehicles, that are either illegally plying on city roads or parked in public places, fixing detailed rules for initiating action against such vehicle users and allowing them sell them off in states where ban on old vehicles do not exist. (Read the complete guidelines here)

2025: ‘No fuel’ sparks public fury

In July, the Delhi government took a major step to curb vehicular pollution, directing petrol pumps across the capital not to provide fuel to end-of-life vehicles. The order came in accordance with the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The BJP-led state government said a traffic police officer would be stationed at each of the 350 identified petrol pumps to monitor and prevent the refuelling of such vehicles.

According to the SOP, fuel stations were asked to display a signage to this effect.

The Delhi government rolled this back after public pressure, and went to the Supreme Court for new directions. On August 12, the court directed, in an interim order, that no coercive action will be taken against the owners of 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old petrol vehicles in Delhi. The matter is ongoing in the court, though.