No fuel for end-of-life vehicles in Delhi from today | All you need to know

In a major step to curb the vehicular pollution, petrol pumps across Delhi will not provide fuel to end of life vehicles (EoL) starting Tuesday, July 1. This is according to the directions of Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), with the Transport Department along with the Delhi Police and traffic personnel. One traffic police officer will be stationed at each of the 350 identified petrol pumps to monitor and prevent the refueling of such vehicles.(Reuters/Representational Image)

A detailed deployment plan has been chalked out by the transport department involving its personnel from the organisation along with Delhi Police, Traffic Police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Fuel ban for end-of-life vehicles in Delhi from today