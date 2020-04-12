Delhi govt to launch massive sanitisation drive in fight against Covid-19

india

The government will start a money transfer scheme for autorickshaw and taxi drivers in Delhi from Monday to help them tide over the loss of income during the lockdown, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Sunday.

“There are two conditions – the license and the badge have to be valid. Beneficiaries have to visit the transport department’s website and upload their bank details following which a sum of Rs 5,000 will be transferred money will be transferred to their accounts,” Kejriwal said in a video address

A few days earlier, he had announced that the government would make a one-time cash transfer to ease the pain of autorickshaw and taxi drivers.

The Delhi government will also launch an extensive sanitisation drive in Covid-19 containment zones, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Sunday.

“We will carry out a massive sanitisation drive in Covid-19 containment zones from Monday onwards,” he said in a video address.

The chief minister said containment zones in the city have been colour coded zones to tackle the coronavirus threat.

“We have identified containment zones as ‘Red Zone’, high-risk zones as ‘Orange Zone’. Orange Zone will be sanitised as well,” Kejriwal said.

“More areas will be brought under containment zones in the fight against coronavirus,” he said.

By Sunday evening, the number of designated hotspots in Delhi as Covid-19 containment zones rose to 43.

Kejriwal said he was concerned about the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi and that the government was taking all steps to contain the outbreak.

Delhi has reported more than, 1,000 cases of coronavirus so far.