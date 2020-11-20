e-paper
Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur: List of new restrictions in cities as Covid-19 cases rise

Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur: List of new restrictions in cities as Covid-19 cases rise

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat are imposing fresh movement restrictions starting from November 21 — in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

india Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 21:20 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In an unexpected about-turn states are either postponing school reopening or shutting schools for the time being.
In an unexpected about-turn states are either postponing school reopening or shutting schools for the time being.
         

The number of fresh Covid-19 infections logged daily has come down bringing down the active number of cases below 5 lakh. But there is a surge of Coronavirus in a few cities — most of them had their first wave in June-July. Night curfews, Section 144 are coming back in several cities months after unlocking began.

Here’s a city/state-wise list of all new regulations.

Delhi

1. Fine of Rs 5,000 for not wearing masks and for violating Covid-19 rules

2. Only 50 guests allowed at wedding events.

3. Markets will remain open but there will be strict surveillance.

4. There will be no overall lockdown, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has said.

Gurgaon

The Haryana government has closed all schools in the state till November 30 as 174 students and 107 teachers have tested positive after schools were reopened.

Mumbai

Schools under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation won’t open this year in Mumbai. The Maharashtra government left the decision of reopening schools with the local administration. Thane too has decided to not reopen schools this year.

Ahmedabad

1. Complete curfew from Friday 9pm to Monday 6am. Only shops selling milk and medicines will be allowed to remain open.

2. Night curfew from 9pm to 6am will continue.

3. No school, college to reopen from Novembet 23, as it was decided earlier.

4.Night curfew has also been imposed in Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara from Saturday.

Indore

Night curfew from 10pm to 6am to be implemented from November 21. Only people engaged in essential services and factory workers are exempted. Apart from Indore, night curfew will be in force in Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha and Ratlam.

But there will be no overall lockdown in Madhya Pradesh, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

Jaipur

All districts in Rajasthan will be placed under Section 144 from Saturday.

