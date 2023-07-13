Delhi gutter, nothing free; this is the price: Gautam Gambhir amid AAP vs BJP over Yamuna flood

A fresh war of words between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP started as Yamuna flood water entered the city sinking ITO, Civil Lines after thousands were moved from the low-lying areas of the Yamuna floodplains. While the AAP leaders continued blaming the Haryana government for releasing water to Yamuna, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said nothing is free in Delhi. "This is the price," the BJP MP said taking a dig at Kejriwal's free water and free electricity schemes in Delhi.

Nothing is free in Delhi, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir tweeted as Delhi roads went under water on Thursday.

Yamuna rages in Delhi, Noida too at risk: Follow Live updates

On Wednesday, the Yamuna reached its all-time peak, a record which was broken by night. On Thursday, water entered Delhi Secretariat, ITO and the road in front of the Red Fort bringing the capital to its knees though there was no fresh rainfall until noon.

Water supply to be hit as 3 plants shut; Yamuna Bank Metro station closed

Metro services slowed down because of the water near Yamuna Bank metro station. Kejriwal announced that there will be a water shortage in some areas. Schools in affected areas will remain shut.

'Now Kejriwal comes out of his house'

As Kejriwal went to the Wazirabad water treatment plant on Thursday, the BJP said Kejriwal came out of his house to get clicked when thousands have been forced to move out of their houses. "Kejriwal was missing for the last 6 days and now he came out of his house to get his photos clicked. The CM advertises everything. Could he not alert people beforehand about the impending danger. Three water treatment plants are shut in Delhi. Obviously, there will be a shortage of drinking water. And only Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for all this," Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva said.

'Why Haryana govt can't wait?'

AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar turned the heat on the BJP and said the Haryana government has been releasing water constantly without giving Delhi enough time to let that water out. "Everyone knows that the BJP does not believe in federalism. What harm would have happened had Haryana released water in a gap of 5-6 hours instead of incessantly releasing water? At least give us the time to let the water out of Delhi. The BJP is only thinking of its dirty politics," Priyanka Kakkar tweeted.

"As Punjab was protesting, the Himachal government stopped releasing water for three days in relief to Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. But the ill-educated government of Haryana can't even do that," the AAP leader added.

