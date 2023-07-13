Delhi flood: Water supply to be hit as 3 plants shut; Yamuna Bank Metro station closed

The water from Yamuna flooded streets of Delhi on Thursday leaving roads waterlogged and leading to high traffic congestions. The water level of the Yamuna river touched 208.57m on Thursday and as per the Central Water Commission (CWC) it is likely to reach 208.75m. NDRF personnel resuce a livestock at flood-hit at Nigam Bodh Ghat as the swollen Yamuna river floods low-lying areas, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (PTI)

Areas near Red Fort, ITO, Kashmiri Gate, Central Secretariat, Civil Lines among several others were flooded leaving trucks, vehicles and people stranded in water. Traffic diversions also led to massive traffic in the city. In many areas, people were seen walking knee-deep in water on the streets of the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged people to not leave their houses if not essential. He said, “Resort to Work From Home. We have closed the schools in affected areas. We are also trying to provide all facilities at the relief camps… As per the CWC prediction, the peak (of river Yamuna's water level) will reach by 3-4 pm today and it will then start going down.”

However, metro services and water supply will also be affected across the city.

Water Supply

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that Yamuna, Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants will be closed amid the rising water levels of the Yamuna river.

Kejriwal tweeted on Thursday saying, “Due to rising water level in Yamuna, Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants have to be closed. Due to this there will be water problem in some areas of Delhi. As soon as the Yamuna water recedes, we will try to start them as soon as possible.”

Delhi CM Kejriwal also visited the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant after it was ordered to shut down.

He said at the plant, “For the first time in Delhi, Yamuna has touched this level. Three Water Treatment Plants have been shut down due to this as the water has entered pumps & machines. After the water reduces, machines will be dried and then the water will be restarted. 25 per cent of the water supply in Delhi will go down due to this. The tube wells are closed too. There can be water scarcity for a day or two. I hope that the supply resumes by tomorrow evening”

Saying that all the preparation had been done to restart the machinery, Kejriwal said that they were waiting for the water to reduce.

Metro services

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said that due to the rise in Yamuna's water levels, the approach road leading to the Yamuna Bank Metro Station was inaccessible. It asked the public to consider alternative routes and plan their journeys accordingly.

DMRC also said that the Yamuna Metro Station's entry and exit had been temporarily closed. It said, “However, interchange facility is still available and services on Blue Line are running normally.”

Taking a precautionary measure, DMRC also said that the speed of trains moving across the Metro bridges will be restricted. It tweeted, “Due to rising water levels of the Yamuna, trains are passing through all the four Metro bridges on the river with a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure. Normal services on all corridors.”

