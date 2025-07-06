Delhi gym caretaker stabbed over dispute, two teenage suspects held

A juvenile gym caretaker was stabbed by two teenagers in South-East Delhi’s Tughlakabad Extension on Saturday, police said. The police have identified the suspects as a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old, with both being residents of Tughlakabad Extension.(Representative image/PTI)

The two accused have been apprehended in connection with the attack. The victim is currently in the Intensive Care Unit of the AIIMS Trauma Centre and is under close observation, The Indian Express reported

The attack took place when the victim was on his way to open a local gym, where he works as a caretaker. The police have identified the suspects as a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old, who are residents of Tughlakabad Extension.

The cops received information on the stabbing via a police control room (PCR) call. The officers rushed to the spot and transported the injured person to AIIMS, where he underwent surgery.

Police have recovered a dagger – used for attacking the victim – along with the clothes worn by the suspects during the incident. Further investigation into the motive behind the attack is underway, the police said.

A case has been registered at the Govindpuri police station under Sections 109(a) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Victim attacked over personal enmity

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East), Hemant Tiwari, told The Indian Express that the two accused – who are also juveniles – had stabbed the teenager over a past dispute.

“He was stabbed by the two juveniles over personal enmity as they had quarrelled amongst themselves in the past,” Tiwari said.

After the FIR was filed and medical and legal documentation completed, the police launched a search for the suspects, who were taken into custody shortly after.

Among the suspects, while the 17-year-old dropped out of school after completing Class 9 from Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, the younger one is currently studying in Class 10 of the same institution.