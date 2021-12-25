Delhi hate crime: Man abducted, genitals cut by wife’s family; cops suspended

New Delhi: Police are searching for at least 10 people for attempted murder after they attacked a man, amputated his genitals, and left him in a critical condition on Wednesday night for marrying a woman from their family without their consent.

The victim was allegedly abducted shortly after the couple reached the Rajouri Garden police station to seek police protection fearing threats from the woman’s family. Relatives of the man who was attacked have accused police personnel of helping the assailants and handing the couple over to the attackers.

“As of now, we are not in a position to confirm or deny that the couple was abducted from outside the police station. Also, the allegations of the man’s family that the police deliberately handed over the couple’s custody to the woman’s family members is a matter of probe. The couple had arrived at the Rajouri Garden station on December 22 and filed an application for police protection. What happened thereafter is being probed,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (west) Prashant Gautam.

Two police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), were suspended on Friday after the initial inquiry suggested some lapses on their part while handling the matter. Two women from the woman’s family, including her grandmother, were arrested on Friday. At least 10 others, including her parents, are still absconding, the officers said.

The victim, whose identity is being protected due to the nature of the attack, has been admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Both the victim and the accused, however, belong to the Sansi tribe and there is no caste or religious angle to the hate crime, police said.

“They should have killed my son if they really wanted to punish him for marrying their daughter. Leaving him alive to spend his entire life with this shame is a trauma that my son may not be able to face. How will he show his face in society? I fear he will kill himself to avoid the humiliations and social stigma,” said the man’s mother.

A readymade garment hawker by profession, the man lives with his mother and four brothers at their home in TC Camp, Raghubir Nagar, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Rajouri Garden police station.

On December 11, at around 7.30am, the man left home, the family said. Around 7pm on December 22, one of brothers of the victim received a call from the police, summoning the family after informing him that the man was there with his newly wedded wife. By the time the victim’s family reached the police station, the couple had left.

“The police personnel told us that they allowed the couple to leave as they were adults and were eligible for the marriage without their families’ wishes. The two had told them that they tied the knot at a temple in Jaipur, where they spent 10 days. At that time, the police did not tell us that the woman’s family members took them both from the police station,” said the victim’s mother.

Around 11pm the same night, the victim’s brother was called by someone from the woman’s family, asking them to take him back from their residence in Sagarpur in south-west Delhi.

One of the siblings who reached the spot found the victim lying in a drain next to the woman’s house, with his private parts severed and injury marks all over his body.

Additional DCP Gautam said the victim’s family did not call the police even after finding him in a seriously injured condition. The police were informed by Safdarjung hospital authorities on December 23, a day after the crime.

“At least a dozen family members were involved in the crime. We registered a case and arrested the woman’s grandmother and aunt as they were also involved. Raids are being conducted to nab other absconding family members,” said Gautam, adding that action will be taken if any police personnel of the police station were found at fault in handling the entire matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON