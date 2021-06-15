Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Delhi HC cancels bail granted to Shivinder Singh
india news

Delhi HC cancels bail granted to Shivinder Singh

“The (trial court) should have borne in mind the peculiarity of fraud and conspiracy involved in this case and refrained itself from passing a blanket order,” the high court said.
By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 15, 2021 03:32 AM IST
Former promoter of Ranbaxy pharmaceuticals Shivinder Singh was arrested on Thursday by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW).(Photo: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times)

The Delhi high court on Monday cancelled the bail granted by a city court to Shivinder Mohan Singh, former promoter of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL), in connection with a case pertaining to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

The economic offences wing of the Delhi Police registered an FIR in March 2019 after it received a complaint from RFL’s authorized representative Manpreet Suri, against Singh, former REL chairman and managing director Sunil Godhwani, former RFL chief executive officer Kavi Arora, and others.

Suri alleged that these accused put RFL in poor financial condition by disbursing loans to entities with no financial standing and wilfully defaulted in repayments, causing loss to RFL to the tune of 2,397 crore, according to the prosecution.

“The (trial court) should have borne in mind the peculiarity of fraud and conspiracy involved in this case and refrained itself from passing a blanket order,” the high court said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi high court
TRENDING NEWS

Fire breaks out in AIIMS Delhi, 26 fire tenders rushed to the spot

Niharika NM has a question for horror movie makers, Netflix India shares clip

Salma Hayek recalls when her pet owl coughed up a hairball on Harry Styles

‘See you later’: Cops rescue alligator, help it find a new home
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC Final
Covid vaccine
Chirag Paswan
PM Modi
Chandrashekhar
Coca-Cola
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP