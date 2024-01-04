Delhi HC disposes Mahua Moitra house eviction plea, says seek permission from...

New Delhi: The Delhi high court has disposed of Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra's plea against the notice to vacate her government-allotted house after her expulsion from the Lok Sabha, saying she should approach the Directorate of Estate. Mahua Moitra(PTI file photo)

Moitra had filed a plea with the high court requesting directions to quash the notice to vacate the house by January 7. The court, while disposing of her plea, said she should approach the body seeking permission to retain her government accomodation beyond January 7.The court directed the government to take steps to evict her only in accordance with law.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The court has also permitted Moitra to withdraw her plea.

The Directorate of Estates is a department under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs that administers and manages the estates of the Central government, including accommodations.

Justice Subramoniun Prasad said the rules permitted the authorities to permit overstay of a resident for a certain time period.

"Move a representation before the Directorate of Estates and their action will be taken in accordance with the law," the judge said.

Mahua Moitra had asked the court to quash the Directorate of Estates' December 11 order. She had urged the court to give directions to the government body that she could retain the house till the results of 2024 general elections were declared.

Also read: SC issues notice to Lok Sabha secretary general on Mahua Moitra's expulsion

Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha after the ethics panel found her guilty of "unethical conduct". She was accused of accepting gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in return for posting his questions on the Adani Group in the Lok Sabha.

Moitra had said she shared her parliamentary login credentials with the businessman to have his staff type out her questions on the official platform.

Moitra has challenged her expulsion in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Lok Sabha secretary general on Moitra's plea. It has sought a reply within three weeks.

With inputs from PTI