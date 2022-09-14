Delhi HC gives Swamy six weeks to vacate house alloted over security threat

The Delhi high court on Wednesday gave six weeks to BJP leader Subramanian Swamy to vacate the government accommodation given to him in 2016 on account of security threat, after the state submitted that it is not obligated to provide accommodation to those being extended security cover.

Swamy had sought re-allotment of the accommodation after the lapse of five years.

Appearing for the the ministry of home affairs, Sanjay Jain told the court that while they cannot extend the accommodation, the security agencies would provide their services at Swamy's private residence at Nizamuddin East.

Jain also told the court in accordance with the Public Premises Act, Swamy has been declared as an unauthorized occupant of the premises.

Jain also added that the government accomodations are required for the council of ministers and increased number of judges at the Delhi high court.

