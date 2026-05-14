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Delhi HC judge starts contempt against Kejriwal, then steps away from excise case

Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma said the case will be heard by any other bench, while she will draw the contempt proceedings.  

Updated on: May 14, 2026 08:52 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Delhi high court judge Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Thursday said she would not hear the CBI’s appeal against the trial court order discharging former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and 22 others in the excise policy case, following the initiation of contempt proceedings against Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj over allegedly defamatory and contemptuous social media posts against her.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)

The judge observed that the law does not permit a judge who has initiated contempt proceedings in relation to a matter to continue hearing that very matter.

Also read: 'Orchestrated vilification campaign': HC judge Swarana Sharma's salvo at Kejriwal on contempt proceedings

“I reiterate that i stand by the recusal order. I do not change the word. I had to stand up for this institution and I had. This case will be heard by any other bench and I will draw contempt proceedings because as per law the judge who draws contempt proceedings cannot hear the main case. Recusal stands as it is," Justice Sharma said.

Also read: VD Satheesan swearing-in as Kerala CM likely on May 18; 21 ministers to be inducted

The judge took exception to several social media posts by the proposed contemnors that attributed "political allegiance" to her and allegedly targeted her by posting a misleading "edited" video of a speech given by her at an educational institution in Varanasi.

"Arvind Kejriwal sought to destroy my reputation instead of availing legal remedies after I refused to recuse and a deliberate attempt to lower the court's authority can't be permitted in guise of free speech," Justice Sharma said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, thanked Justice Sharma for upholding the institution's dignity.

 
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