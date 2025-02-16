Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi HC refuses anticipatory bail to shopkeeper accused on sexually assaulting minor girl

PTI |
Feb 16, 2025 04:32 PM IST

Delhi HC refuses anticipatory bail to shopkeeper accused on sexually assaulting minor girl

New Delhi, The Delhi High Court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to a shopkeeper accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor girl at his shop.

Delhi HC refuses anticipatory bail to shopkeeper accused on sexually assaulting minor girl
Delhi HC refuses anticipatory bail to shopkeeper accused on sexually assaulting minor girl

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said the allegations were serious and grave in nature, the statement of the survivor was consistent and the investigation was at a crucial stage and therefore, "the present application for anticipatory bail stands dismissed".

As per the prosecution, the accused repeatedly subjected the prosecutrix to sexual assault over a prolonged period, after the prosecutrix and her family had shifted to the neighbourhood in October 2023.

It was alleged that he coerced her into visiting his shop under threats of causing harm to her family. In October last year, she confided in her mother about the sexual assault, leading to the filing of an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

In the judgement, the court rejected the ground of delay in registration of the FIR and observed that the prosecutrix did not initially disclose the incidents to anyone, but she has "stood by these allegations in the initial complaint as well as in her statement recorded before the magistrate".

The applicant also claimed that CCTV footage from his shop did not depict any act of sexual assault on the last date when the alleged incident last took place.

The court, however, said CCTV footage had been sent for forensic examination, and its authenticity and veracity were yet to be ascertained.

"Until the forensic report is available, no conclusive inference can be drawn from the footage, and therefore, at this stage, it does not aid the case of the applicant," the court said in the judgement passed on February 14.

"Considering the overall facts and circumstances of the case, including the age of the victim, the nature of the offence, and the possibility of tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses, this court finds no ground to exercise discretion in favour of the applicant," it concluded.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On