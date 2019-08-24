Delhi HC refuses early hearing of Shah Faesal’s plea against detention

india

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 01:07 IST

The Delhi high court on Friday refused to issue a formal notice on a plea of bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal against his detention.

It said the Centre has said it would file a reply on Faesal’s plea.

In his plea, Faesal has said he was illegally detained at the Delhi airport on August 14 and sent to Srinagar, where he was put under arrest.

The court asked both sides to file their submissions while also declining a request for an earlier date for hearing into the matter.

“A week or 10 days will not matter,” the court said. It added it was not going to examine the issue of Faesal’s travel to the US for studies as it was not a prayer sought in his habeas corpus plea.

The bench listed the matter for hearing on September 3 as solicitor general Tushar Mehta was not available since he was appearing in another matter in the Supreme Court.

During the brief proceedings, Faesal’s lawyer pleaded that his client be allowed to meet his family. The court said Faesal’s wife, son and mother could meet him, but not all of them together.

The matter would be now heard on September 3.

In his plea, Faesal contended he was not made aware of any charges against him at the time of the detention.

It added no arrest, seizure memos or other documents were provided to him describing the charges or grounds of his arrest.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 01:07 IST