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Delhi HC cancels bail of school staff accused of raping minor in Janakpuri

A vacation bench of justice Vinod Kumar directed the staffer to surrender before the convened POSCO court on July 1, 2026 at 2:00pm.

Updated on: Jun 29, 2026 02:59 pm IST
By Shruti Kakkar
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The Delhi high court on Monday cancelled the bail granted to a 57-year-old staff member at a private school in Delhi’s Janakpuri area, accused of raping a three year old girl.

The Delhi High Court refused to cancel the bail to a staff member at a private school accused of raping a minor.(HT_PRINT)

A vacation bench of Justice Vinod Kumar directed the person to surrender before the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on July 1 at 2pm.

“I’ve agreed with the state and petitioners. Both the petitions are allowed. The respondent is directed to surrender before the POCSO court on July 1 at 2pm,” the court said while pronouncing the verdict.

A detailed copy of the verdict is awaited.

The verdict was delivered in two appeals filed by the Delhi Police and the minor girl’s mother against trial court’s May 7 order granting bail.

The police arrested the staffer on May 1 and remanded him in judicial custody, following the complaint lodged by the child's mother at Janakpuri police station, alleging that her daughter was sexually assaulted during school hours on April 30, the second day after her admission to the school.

The Delhi Police, represented by additional solicitor general (ASV) SV Raju, then moved the high court challenging the orders, argued that since the child identified the accused and the teacher in the test identification parade, the bail should clearly be cancelled.

The staffer’s counsel, KK Manan, opposed the petition, asserting that no such incident took place.

 
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