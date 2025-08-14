Delhi HC seeks DMRC's response on ‘faulty’ sanitary pad vending machines at metro stations

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice on a plea seeking the installation of sanitary pad vending machines in women’s toilets at all metro stations in Delhi. The petition claimed that despite 3.5 million women commuters using the metro, only 14 of the 286 stations have such machines, and only 5-6 of these are working.(HT File Photo)

A bench of chief justice DK Upadhyay and justice Tushar Rao Gedela directed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the Delhi government, and the Centre to respond to the petition filed by advocate Nikhil Goyal.

The court specifically asked DMRC to provide details of the number of sanitary pad vending machines and disposal units installed across stations, along with the number currently functional. “Let a response to this writ be filed by the respondents within two weeks and a week’s time shall be available to file rejoinder,” the bench said.

Goyal’s petition claimed that despite 3.5 million women commuters using the metro, only 14 of the 286 stations have such machines, and only 5-6 of these are working. This lack of menstrual hygiene infrastructure, he argued, violates the fundamental rights to equality and life.