Poor menstrual hygiene in monsoon: Doctor warns of 3 risks and shares 7 ways organisations can support women

Torrential rain, damp clothes and sticky humidity make it difficult for women to navigate their periods, increasing the risk of menstrual hygiene-related health challenges. On top of that, long commute hours for working women before and after work further complicate things. Women have a hard time managing their periods during rainy season.(Shutterstock)

Dr Vikram Vora, medical director at International SOS, shared with HT Lifestyle the often overlooked menstrual hygiene challenges women face during the monsoon. Addressing these issues requires a combined effort of supportive organisational policies and infrastructure.

He commented on how monsoon worsens menstrual hygiene because of the unpredictable weather conditions. Dr Vora said, “The monsoon brings its own share of complications for women on their period. Maintaining menstrual hygiene becomes far more challenging with constant exposure to moisture, sweat, and damp clothing. The importance of changing sanitary products frequently, wearing breathable cotton underwear, and keeping intimate areas dry cannot be overstated."

Moreover, working women especially face immense difficulties managing their periods, as they are outdoors for long hours during the monsoon season. This increases their risk of infections significantly.

Dr Vora explained, "For working women, this gets further compounded by long commutes in unpredictable weather and a less-than-optimal workplace infrastructure. Additionally, difficulties in accessing clean restrooms, either due to outdoor conditions or compromised workplace hygiene, can force women to delay changing their menstrual products, increasing the risk of rashes, irritation, and urinary tract infections. Addressing menstrual hygiene during the monsoon is a necessary step towards safeguarding health, dignity, and productivity for women at the workplace."

Here's the key guide, as shared by Dr Vora, that covers the main infections and health discomforts women face because of poor menstrual hygiene in monsoon, along with the proactive steps an organisation needs to take to support the female workforce during monsoon:

Monsoon-related menstrual health challenges:

Wet underwear or pads worn for too long, especially during long commutes or power outages, can lead to bacterial vaginosis, urinary tract infections (UTIs), and even fungal infections like candidiasis. In general, bacterial and fungal infections are more commonly seen due to higher atmospheric moisture levels, leading to prolonged dampness in intimate areas. Skin irritation in areas like the inner thighs and groin occurs as friction from wet clothes and synthetic sanitary pads worsens chafing. Women with sensitive skin or pre-existing conditions like eczema may find their symptoms exacerbated during this season.

What can organisations do to better support working women's menstrual hygiene during the monsoon?

Clean bathroom with supplies, and if possible, a pad dispenser helps support women's menstrual health.(Shutterstock)

Clean, well-ventilated, and dry washrooms must be available. The frequency of restroom cleaning needs to increase to prevent dampness, unpleasant odours, and the spread of infections. Sanitary disposal units must be regularly emptied and maintained. Companies should ensure that all female restrooms are stocked with extra sanitary pads or tampons. Installing exhaust fans, anti-slip mats, and ensuring adequate lighting are additional steps that enhance both safety and comfort. Offering menstrual leave or flexible work-from-home options during the monsoon would go a long way in supporting employee well-being. Providing wellness kits during the monsoon, containing menstrual products, disposable bags, hand sanitisers, and wipes, helps to offer added support.

ALSO READ: Menstrual cycle eating guide: What should you eat in the 4 phases?

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.



