Delhi Metro on Independence Day: DMRC announces early services on August 15. Check time and other details

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced that the Metro services in the national capital will commence at 4am on all its lines from all terminal stations, on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15, and provide 30-minute service intervals until 6am. Citizens travelling by the DMRC to the Red Fort for witnessing the country's 79th Independence Day celebrations, can choose to deboard at any of the venue's nearest metro stations.(HT Archive for representation)

A regular Metro timetable will be in place for the rest of the day – to facilitate a smooth commute across the city.

“To facilitate the special guests, invitees and general public to attend the Independence Day ceremony on Friday, 15th August 2025, the Delhi Metro will commence its services at 04:00 AM on all its Lines from all terminal stations,” DMRC wrote on its official X handle.

Special ticketing for MoD invitees

Additionally, citizens who possess a bonafide invitation card, addressed to them by the ministry of defence, for the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort, will be benefitted by a special service by the DMRC.

The DMRC will be providing special QR tickets to facilitate the metro travel of these citizens to and from the event venue, i.e the Red Fort at its nearest metro stations of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Delhi Gate.

“The cost towards such travel will be reimbursed to DMRC by the Ministry of Defence,” read the X post by DMRC.

Citizens travelling by the DMRC to the Red Fort for witnessing the country's 79th Independence Day celebrations, can choose to deboard at any of the venue's nearest metro stations. The Red Fort or Lal Quila stands at the DMRC's Violet Line.

Earlier, the DMRC also made an announcement stating that the CISF would be carrying out intensified security checks for passengers starting from August 9, Saturday.

“Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and allow for some additional time for their commute during these days. Passengers are requested to cooperate with the security personnel during these checks,” DMRC wrote on a separate X post.

Delhi Traffic Police's traffic advisory for today's rehearsal

A detailed traffic advisory was issued by Delhi Traffic Police on Monday for the dress rehearsal for the arrangement on August 15, that was conducted on the morning of August 13 between 4am to 10am. During this period, stringent traffic restrictions were imposed in the national capital.

Delhi Traffic Police also restricted the visitors from carrying cameras, binoculars, remote control car car keys, umbrella, handbags, briefcases, transistors, cigarette lighters, tiffin boxes, water bottles, lunch boxes etc to the venue.

“Members of the public are requested not to touch any suspicious object. They are requested to immediately report about the presence of any unidentified/suspected object, suspicious movement of individuals & vehicles or anything out of the ordinary, to the nearest policeman,” DTP wrote on X.

It had also announced multiple road closures, diversions and guidelines for today's rehearsals, which might get implemented on August 15, for the citizens to plan their movement accordingly.