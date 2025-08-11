Third security breach in Red Fort mock drill in run-up to I-Day in Delhi

NEW DELHI Police termed the drills routine and said shortcomings will be addressed. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A “dummy terrorist” from the Delhi Police’s Special Cell snuck into the Red Fort, carrying mock explosives up to the children’s enclosure for the Independence Day celebrations, without being stopped. It marked the third security lapse over the past few days in mock drills being run on the premises in the run-up to August 15.

The dummy operative, tasked with testing readiness, even took selfies and recorded videos among security personnel before leaving, an official aware of the matter said.

Deputy commissioner of police (North) Raja Banthia said that the drills are a routine affair. “We continue to do them to rule out any shortcomings and we have conducted several successful drills where the mock operatives were caught,” the officer said.

An officer aware of the matter said that at least 15 mock drills have been successfully conducted. “Three subversion attempt mock drills and two dummy infiltration drills by Special Branch, nine dummy infiltration attempts by local vigilance branch and one subversion attempt mock drill of Special Cell have been successful, in which the dummy suspects were caught,” the officer said.

Another senior Delhi Police officer said the man entered the premises on Friday evening by scaling the wall near the petrol pump on Nishad Raj Road. He made his way to the high-security seating zone and “spent considerable time loitering” before exiting. The Special Cell later sent photographs and videos of the breach to the police headquarters, after which the police took corrective measures. The communication was also sent to the Prime Minister’s Security Unit, as per protocol.

As of Sunday, no disciplinary action was taken against erring officials. Last week, seven police officials were suspended over the arrest of five Bangladeshi nationals allegedly living illegally near the fort, and the recovery of two live cartridges from the premises.