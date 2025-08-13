Independence Day: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory. Avoid these routes

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15 on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day celebrations . The rehearsal, which lasted for six hours barred entry of all general vehicles and permitted only labelled ones.(PTI)

A full-dress rehearsal for the arrangement was conducted on the morning of August 13 between 4am to 10am, during which traffic restrictions were imposed in the national capital.

"Restrictions were imposed on our borders from 10 last night, under which we do not allow any commercial vehicles to enter Delhi. These restrictions will remain in place until the arrangements at Red Fort are over... We have restrictions on the ring road that goes towards Raj Ghat because there is movement of VIPs there...," said Delhi Police Additional CP Traffic, Dinesh Kumar Gupta, as he announced stringent traffic restrictions across the national capital.

Traffic advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police

The following are the road restrictions for the dress rehearsal that might be repeated during the main event, which is scheduled on Friday.

• Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to C. Hexagon.

• SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk.

• Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort.

• Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.

• Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.

• Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT.

Only labelled vehicles are permitted on the mentioned roads.

According to the advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police, citizens with vehicles without parking labels are urged to avoid the following roads due to closures:

• C-Hexagon

• India Gate

• Copernicus Marg

• Mandi House

• Sikandra Road W Point

• A Point Tilak Marg

• Mathura Road

• BSZ Marg

• Netaji Subhash Marg

• J.L. Nehru Marg

• Ring Road between Nizzamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmiri Gate

• Outer Ring Road from Nizzamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmiri Gate via Salimgarh bypass.

Citizens were advised to opt for the following alternatives instead of the North-South access in Delhi:

• Alternative-1: Aurobindo Marg - Safdarjang Road - Kamal Ataturk Marg - Kautilya Marg - S Marg -11 Murti - Mother Teresa Crescent - Park Street - Mandir Marg - Panchkuian Road - Rani Jhansi Road and reach their destinations in North Delhi and vice-versa.

• Alternative-2: Reach Connaught Place - Minto Road - Bhavbhuti Marg - Ajmeri Gate -Shradhanand Marg - Lahori Gate Chowk - Naya Bazar - Peeli Kothi - SP Mukherjee Marg to ODRS and reach their destination in North Delhi and vice versa.

• Alternative-3: Reach Nizamuddin Bridge to cross Yamuna - Pushta Road-GT road and cross Yuddhisthar Setu to ISBT and reach their destination in North Delhi and vice versa.

Citizens were advised to opt for the following alternatives instead of the East-West access in Delhi:

• NH-24 (NH-9)- Nizamuddin Khatta- Barapula Road- under AIIMS Flyover- Ring Road.

• DND- Barapula Road further as per 1 above OR via Ashram on Ring Road & proceed accordingly.

• NH-24 - (NH-9)- Nizamuddin Khatta- Ring Road- Bhairon Road - Mathura Road- Subrahmanyam Bharti Marg-Rajesh Pilot Marg- Prithviraj Road-Safdarjung Ataturk Marg-Panchsheel Marg-SP Marg/Ridge Road accordingly and vice-versa.

• Vikas Marg- IP Marg- DDU Marg- Minto Road then either via Connaught Place or Ajmeri Gate- DBG and proceed further.

• Pusta Road (Shastri Park)- GT Road- Yudhisther Setu- ISBT Kashmiri Gate accordingly via Ring Road or Rani Jhansi Road.

• DND - NH24 (NH9) - Yudhisther Setu - Signature Bridge - Wazirabad Bridge

• Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge towards Shanti Van will be closed.

Following are the restrictions for commercial transport and interstate buses:

• Goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge from 12:00 midnight of 12.08.2025 to 11:00 AM on 13.08.2025.

• Interstate Buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from 12:00 midnight of 12.08.2025 to 11:00 AM on 13.08.2025.

The following road diversions were in place:

• From Trans Yamuna Area, GT Road/ISBT Kashmere Gate Bridge:-

1. Buses bound for Kauria Pul / Red Fort/ Old Delhi Railway Station shall operate via ISBT Bridge - (Yudhisthir Setu) and terminate at Boulevard Road - Near Mori Gate 'U' Turn.

Return journey via Boulevard Road after taking 'u' turn from Mori Gate 'U' - turn for ISBT Bridge (Yudhisthir Setu).

2. Buses bound for New Delhi/Connaught Place/Central Secretariat shall operate via new ISBT Bridge - Boulevard Road Rani Jhansi Flyover - Rani Jhansi Road - Mandir Marg -Peeli Kothi - S.P. Mukherjee Marg to reach the Railway Station and terminate.

3. Buses bound for South Delhi shall follow the route above upto Mandir Marg and proceed further via Shankar Road - Upper Ridge Road, Simon Bolivar Marg- Dhaulakuan

• VIKAS MARG

1. Buses bound for North Delhi shall proceed via Marginal Bandh Road (Pusta),G.T. Road, Shastri Park, ISBT Bridge, Boulevard Road and proceed further.

2. Buses bound for South Delhi shall proceed via Mother Diary Road, NH - 24, towards Ashram Chowk.

3. Buses bound for New Delhi shall debard the passengers on Vikas Marg, Near New Bus stand and will take U turn from under IP Flyover for return journey towards Vikas Marg.

Interstate buses were instructed to follow these guidelines:

• For buses entering Delhi:

1. All Buses coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi will move via Bopura Chungi Road from Mohan Nagar for Wazirabad Road and then towards Chandgi Ram Akara - U turn ISBT and enter ISBT.

2. All Buses coming from Dhaulakuan shall be diverted on Ring Road for taking Punjabi Bagh - Azad Pur - Akharra Chandgi Ram - U turn ISBT and enter ISBT.

3. All buses operating between ISBT and Faridabad (Badarpur) shall either terminate at Sarai Kale Khan or be diverted on Ring road via Dhaulakuan Punjabi Bagh - Azad Pur - Akharra Chandgi Ram - U turn ISBT and enter ISBT.

• For buses leaving Delhi:

1. No bus shall be allowed to take 'U' turn at northern loop of Ring Road near Budh Vihar (Monasttery) and would be diverted towards Wazirabad to go Trans Yamuna or take U turn from Chandigarh and take loop of ISBT Flyover to go towards Shastri Park and Buses bound for Dhaula Kuan shall take Bouleward Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Link Road and upper Ridge Road (Vande Matram Marg).

2. Buses bound for Loni Border shall proceed via Wazirabad Bridge and those bound for Ghaziabad shall proceed via ISBT Bridge.

Security beefed in Delhi ahead of independence day celebrations

According to ANI, a high-level meeting was held at the Delhi Police Headquarters on Saturday.

District DCPs, Special CP, Joint CP, Zonal incharge and Sector incharge of the Red Fort were reportedly present in the meeting, where they discussed final stage preparations for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

The Commissioner of Police, Delhi, S.B.K. Singh, chaired the meeting, which was attended by Senior Police Officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, along with Senior officers of Central Intelligence/Enforcement Agencies, the report added.

It was the final stage discussion on the multiple layers of security which would be in place at the Red Fort, along with the anti-drone systems and facial recognition technology, read the ANI report.

Emphasis was laid on the need for advanced information regarding the movement of suspicious individuals and vehicles. Measures to prevent unauthorised border intrusions were also discussed.