Delhi HC stays order revoking tax exemption to NGOs

The Delhi high court has stayed the income-tax department’s order revoking the tax exemption status of Oxfam India and Care India Solutions for Sustainable Development, but directed the NGOs to only obtain domestic contributions and maintain proper accounts of the funds received by them, including details of contributors. The court passed the order while dealing with petitions filed by the two NGOs challenging the I-T department’s order revoking their tax exemption status in September last year (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The high court, in its order passed on January 18 and made public on Monday, also asked the non-profits to use the funds in a manner aligned with their objectives and furnish details of the same. The court passed the order while dealing with petitions filed by the two NGOs challenging the I-T department’s order revoking their tax exemption status in September last year.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

A bench of justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav granted relief to the NGOs after noting that a coordinate bench of the court had on August 25 last year stayed the I-T department’s order revoking think tank Center for Policy Research’s tax exemption licence. The I-T department had challenged the August 25 order before the Supreme Court, but the latter refused to stay the high court ruling.

“We also bear in mind the need to adopt a uniform and consistent approach insofar as interim orders are concerned. This since an identical challenge has been duly entertained by a coordinate Bench of this Court and interim protection accorded,” the bench said.

“We consequently hold that the petitioners shall be entitled to interim reliefs in terms identical to those provided in paragraphs 17-19 of the aforenoted order of 25 August 2023… subject to the clarification that the donations that may be accepted by the petitioners pursuant to the aforenoted interim directions shall be confined to domestic contributions only,” it added.

The court also extended its interim order regarding CPR till February 27, when the petitions filed by Oxfam, Care India and CPR will be heard next.

Oxfam’s tax exemption status was revoked by the I-T department on September 30, months after its office was searched by the department. On Thursday, Oxfam, appearing through senior advocate Arvind Datar, submitted that the apex court on January 5 had upheld high court’s August 25 order passed with regard to CPR.

To be sure, a bench of justices Rajiv Shakdher and Girish Kathpalia in August had stayed the income tax reassessment proceedings against CPR, which were triggered on the grounds of it allegedly being engaged in litigation activities that were violative of Section 8(1) of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

The I-T department, represented through special counsel Zoheb Hussain, sought for dismissal of the writ on the ground that the Income Tax Tribunal was competent to examine the issue of retrospective application of cancellation of tax exemption licence.