Home / India News / Delhi HC to hear Harsh Mander’s petition to book Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Singh on March 12

Delhi HC to hear Harsh Mander’s petition to book Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Singh on March 12

Mander has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking FIR against politicians who made inflammatory speeches.

india Updated: Mar 06, 2020 15:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IAS turned social activist Harsh Mander along with supporters shout slogans during a protest against the CAA and NRC in Kolkata.
IAS turned social activist Harsh Mander along with supporters shout slogans during a protest against the CAA and NRC in Kolkata.(Photo: ANI)
         

The Delhi high court will hear on March 12 Harsh Mander’s petition to book Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Singh in connection with the riots in Northeast Delhi that left 53 dead and several hundred injured last month.

Mander has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking FIR against politicians who made inflammatory speeches. While Mishra is accused of making provocative statements leading to the flare-up in Northeast Delhi, Thakur and Verma made the remarks during their speeches in the run-up to Delhi Assembly elections last month.

On Friday, Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Hari Shankar said that they would also hear other petitions pertaining to the riots, including one filed by Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat, a writ petition by 10 riot-affected persons, a petition on the humanitarian aid to riot victims filed by filmmaker Rahul Roy, as well an impleadment motion filed by an advocate Sanjiiv Kkumar seeking to book Mander, actor Swara Bhaskar, Aam Aadmi Party legislator Amanatulla Khan and others in connection with their stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The court asked the government to file replies to the matters.

On March 4, the Supreme Court had directed the Delhi high court to hear all matters pertaining to the Delhi riots on Friday, after it had adjourned hearing on Mander’s petition to April.

The court on Friday issued notice in the petition moved by Karat which sought compliance with section 41C of the Criminal Procedure Code. The section pertains to transparency in arrests made by the police, and stipulates that names and addresses of persons arrested, as well as the name and designation of the police officers who made the arrest, be displayed on a notice board outside the police station. The petitioners claimed that the police has not followed this procedure, which has made it difficult for them to trace family members after the riots.

