The Delhi High Court said it will hear a petition on Tuesday alleging that protesters at the student stir led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) were subjected to police surveillance.

The bench also noted that the present petition was confined to a specific aspect of the issue. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Observing that “Things have cooled down, let them cool down further,” during a hearing on Monday, it suggested a comprehensive petition seeking guidelines for such police surveillance practices be filed.

A bench of chief justice DK Upadhyaya and Tejas Karia observed that such a petition would enable them to examine the existing framework governing police surveillance and assess whether the provisions in place are adequate or require further scrutiny.

The bench also noted that the present petition was confined to a specific aspect of the issue.

“Better file a petition where we can examine what provisions are there in place. If they are adequate, not adequate. This petition as we understand was confined to a particular aspect. Things have cooled down, let them cool down further,” the bench said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The court made these remarks in a petition filed by former JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghose challenging the alleged continuous surveillance of protesters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court made these remarks in a petition filed by former JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghose challenging the alleged continuous surveillance of protesters. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read: ₹1 crore legal fund">CJP to launch website linking protesters with lawyers, Kapil Sibal announces ₹1 crore legal fund

This was after Centre’s lawyer additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma said that the petition had now become infructuous. “It’s over. It’s no longer continuous,” the law officer said.

However, Aishe’s lawyer Nandita Rao continued pressing for the petition saying that some of the reliefs that her client was seeking in the petition included directions to the police to disclose the strict legal authority, specific security threat assessments, purpose, scope, retention policy, and data-sharing protocols governing the data collected through the measures.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Considering the contention, the court said that it would hear the matter on Tuesday.

In her petition, Ghosh had submitted that, since June 20, protesters demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister over alleged irregularities in the examination system were being subjected to continuous photography, videography and round-the-clock monitoring through a permanent surveillance tower installed at the protest site. The protest was called off on Saturday after Pradhan resigned and the other demands of the protesters were accepted by the central government.

Also Read: NEET paper leak case: First fast-track court hearing adjourned as CBI counsel skips proceedings

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Earlier, Delhi Police had opposed issuance of notice in petition contending that videography is a standard law enforcement practice carried out at all protests held at the venue to maintain public order and is not being undertaken exclusively for the CJP demonstration.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the main concern of the petition before the Delhi High Court? The petition alleges that protesters were subjected to police surveillance during the protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Who filed the petition challenging the alleged surveillance? The petition was filed by former JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghose. What did the Delhi High Court suggest regarding the petition? The court suggested filing a comprehensive petition seeking guidelines for police surveillance practices. What was the response of the Delhi Police concerning the videography at protests? Delhi Police contended that videography is a standard law enforcement practice carried out at all protests to maintain public order.