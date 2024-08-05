Delhi HC verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's plea against CBI arrest in excise policy case at 2:30pm

Delhi high court will announce its verdict at 2:30pm on Monday on Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest and remand by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi excise policy case. The court will also decide on the chief minister's plea seeking bail in the CBI case. Arvind Kejriwal in CBI custody. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

A Delhi court last month extended chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody until August 8 in the excise policy case. The AAP leader appeared via video conference from Tihar Jail.

Rouse Avenue Court's Special Judge Kaveri Baweja ordered the extension of Kejriwal's judicial custody in the case, probed by the CBI, until August 8.

On Monday, Arvind Kejriwal's legal team asked the bench of Justices Neena Bansal Krishna to speed up the decision on his petitions. The court agreed and set the judgment for 2:30 pm the same day.

The bench had previously reserved its order on Kejriwal's regular bail plea related to the CBI's Excise Policy case on July 29. It also reserved its order on his plea challenging his CBI arrest on July 17.

The CBI arrested Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy scam.

Kejriwal has been in prison since April 1 over the excise policy-linked money laundering case. The Supreme Court had granted him interim bail for 21 days to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, and he returned to prison on June 2.

The Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was withdrawn in July 2022 after a CBI probe was recommended into alleged irregularities by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.