Delhi Health Bulletin: Capital’s Coronavirus cases touch 1069; 19 dead so far

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 22:12 IST

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 1069 on Saturday, with 166 new cases and 5 deaths being reported, according to the Delhi government’s health bulletin.

Of the total Covid-19 cases in the national capital, 712 are those who have been taken to various medical facilities through special operations.

At least 27 people have been discharged after having recovered from the infection.

Delhi, so far has reported 19 deaths from the highly contagious disease.

Delhi Government authorities had last month carried out steps to quarantine people who had links with a religious congregation that had taken place in Nizamuddin area of south Delhi in mid- March.

By Friday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 903 including 14 deaths.

With five more fatalities reported, the death toll from Covid-19 in Delhi has risen to 19.

Among the total coronavirus positive cases in the national capital, at least 299 people have foreign travel history or have been in contact with people who have travelled abroad, authorities said.

The nationwide tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India climbed to 7,529 on Saturday with the death toll rising to 242 across the country, according to Union Health Ministry data.

At least 1,035 fresh Covid-19 cases and 40 deaths due to the deadly disease have been reported in the last 24 hours across states, taking the total number of cases to 7,529 and the number of deaths to 242 nationwide.