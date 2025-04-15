Delhi braces for heatwave, rain alert for Himachal, Bengal | Weather updates

After a brief spell of rain and wind, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a gradual rise in Delhi's temperatures over the coming days. Heatwave conditions are expected to set in at isolated pockets from Wednesday, April 16. Weather: Authorities have urged Delhi residents to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours.(PTI)

The skies over Delhi are expected to remain mostly clear on Tuesday, with maximum temperatures hovering between 39 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius but the mercury is expected to climb as high as 42°C by April 17 marking the onset of summer heat waves.

The minimum temperatures at night will range from 22 degrees Celsius to 24 degrees Celsius, bringing little relief to the Delhites.

Also Read | Delhi govt to halt sale of fuel to overage vehicles within 2 weeks

Authorities have urged residents to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours, and take special care of vulnerable individuals. Farmers, too, are being advised to protect their crops and livestock as the heat builds.

Heatwave conditions likely in Rajasthan, Gujarat

As per the weather forecast, it is not just Delhi feeling the extremes but Rajasthan is also in the thick of a scorching spell, with heatwave to severe heatwave conditions predicted until April 19.

Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, and West Madhya Pradesh are also expected to see a surge in temperatures between April 15 and 18.

Also Read | Delhi set to add 6 new air quality stations: Minister

The spokesperson of the department said that in the coming days, there is a strong possibility of heat waves and severe heat waves in many parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner division and the Shekhawati region. During this time, the maximum temperature in the border areas is likely to be recorded at 45-46 degrees Celsius.

He said that on April 17-18, due to the effect of a weak western disturbance, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and light-moderate storms in some places in eastern Rajasthan.

Himachal Pradesh to receive rain, alerts issued

An orange alert has been issued in Himachal Pradesh as fresh western disturbances are likely to cause heavy rain in the region in addition to thunderstorms, hail, and gusty winds reaching 40–50 km/h in districts like Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla on Friday.

The IMD has also issued a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and wind reaching speeds of 40-50 kilometres per hour in Chamba, Kangra and Kullu districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

Also Read | Tribal area devp among govt’s top priorities: Sukhu at Pangi valley

The Met office has predicted a dry spell with light precipitation at isolated places on Wednesday and Thursday, light to moderate precipitation at many places and heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday and Saturday, and light to moderate precipitation at a few places on Sunday.

West Bengal

The IMD forecast thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface wind in several districts of West Bengal from Monday to April 18, owing to favourable wind patterns and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.

Thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall are likely to occur at one or two places across the southern part of West Bengal, with the intensity of wind likely to be higher in districts like Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, East and West Bardhaman and Nadia than others, it said.

Southern India weather

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, North Interior Karnataka, and Telangana will witness scattered rain along with thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next five days from April 14 to April 18.

Isolated to scattered rainfall is also expected in Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, and Mahe during the next three days.

In the last 24 hours, thunderstorms and gusty winds swept through East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.