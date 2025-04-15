Delhi set to add 6 new air quality stations: Minister

The Delhi government will set up six new continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAQQMS) across the Capital, state environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday – a decision that will increase the number of such stations in the city to 46. Delhi logged its fourth straight ‘moderate’ day. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The CAQQMS will come up at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Delhi Cantonment, Netaji Subhash University (West Campus), and the Commonwealth Games Sports Complex, the minister said.

“The Delhi government is committed to improving the air quality in the Capital. The six stations will be installed at various locations as a part of that and we are targeting the installation to be completed by June 30,” Sirsa told HT.

AQI remains moderate

Delhi’s pollution levels on Monday remained in the “moderate” zone for a fourth consecutive day, as the city logged a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) reading of 194 at 4pm, according to the national daily bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

AQI was 178 (moderate) at the same time on Sunday, 166 on Saturday, 164 on Friday and 256 (poor) on Thursday.

According to the forecasts by Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi, the AQI is expected to deteriorate to “poor” on Tuesday.

“The air quality is likely to be in the poor category from Tuesday to Wednesday. The air quality is likely to be in the moderate category on Thursday. The outlook for the subsequent six days is that the air quality is likely to be in the moderate to poor category,” the AQEWS bulletin said on Monday evening.

Steady rise in mercury

Clear skies meant Delhi’s temperatures continued to rise on Monday. The Capital logged a maximum of 37.8 °C -- 1.7 °C above the normal. The day’s high was 36.6°C the previous day. The minimum, too, saw a slight rise and was clocked at 21.6 °C, as compared to 20.2 °C a day before. Monday’s minimum was 0.6 °C above normal.

“Mostly clear skies were observed on Monday. A strong surface wind of speed up to 20-30 kmph is expected to start impacting the Capital from Tuesday,” said an India Meteorological department (IMD) official.

“Heat wave conditions are expected to return to Delhi by Wednesday. A yellow alert has been issued for Wednesday to Friday to warn people,” the official added.