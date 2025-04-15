Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi set to add 6 new air quality stations: Minister

ByAheli Das
Apr 15, 2025 05:28 AM IST

AQI was 178 (moderate) at the same time on Sunday, 166 on Saturday, 164 on Friday and 256 (poor) on Thursday

The Delhi government will set up six new continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAQQMS) across the Capital, state environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday – a decision that will increase the number of such stations in the city to 46.

Delhi logged its fourth straight ‘moderate’ day. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
Delhi logged its fourth straight ‘moderate’ day. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The CAQQMS will come up at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Delhi Cantonment, Netaji Subhash University (West Campus), and the Commonwealth Games Sports Complex, the minister said.

“The Delhi government is committed to improving the air quality in the Capital. The six stations will be installed at various locations as a part of that and we are targeting the installation to be completed by June 30,” Sirsa told HT.

AQI remains moderate

Delhi’s pollution levels on Monday remained in the “moderate” zone for a fourth consecutive day, as the city logged a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) reading of 194 at 4pm, according to the national daily bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

AQI was 178 (moderate) at the same time on Sunday, 166 on Saturday, 164 on Friday and 256 (poor) on Thursday.

According to the forecasts by Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi, the AQI is expected to deteriorate to “poor” on Tuesday.

“The air quality is likely to be in the poor category from Tuesday to Wednesday. The air quality is likely to be in the moderate category on Thursday. The outlook for the subsequent six days is that the air quality is likely to be in the moderate to poor category,” the AQEWS bulletin said on Monday evening.

Steady rise in mercury

Clear skies meant Delhi’s temperatures continued to rise on Monday. The Capital logged a maximum of 37.8 °C -- 1.7 °C above the normal. The day’s high was 36.6°C the previous day. The minimum, too, saw a slight rise and was clocked at 21.6 °C, as compared to 20.2 °C a day before. Monday’s minimum was 0.6 °C above normal.

“Mostly clear skies were observed on Monday. A strong surface wind of speed up to 20-30 kmph is expected to start impacting the Capital from Tuesday,” said an India Meteorological department (IMD) official.

“Heat wave conditions are expected to return to Delhi by Wednesday. A yellow alert has been issued for Wednesday to Friday to warn people,” the official added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi set to add 6 new air quality stations: Minister
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On