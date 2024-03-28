 Relief for CM Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi high court rejects PIL against him after arrest by ED | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Relief for CM Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi high court rejects PIL against him after arrest by ED

ByHT News Desk
Mar 28, 2024 01:50 PM IST

The Delhi high court on Thursday rejected a PIL seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the post of chief minister of Delhi, after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

AAP MLAs wear masks of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during their protest at the Delhi assembly on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)(HT_PRINT)
AAP MLAs wear masks of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during their protest at the Delhi assembly on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)(HT_PRINT)

A bench headed by acting chief justice Manmohan refused to comment on the merits of the issue, saying the same fell outside the scope of judicial interference.

“It is for the other wings of the government to examine in accordance with the law,” the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, said.

During the hearing, the court asked petitioner Surjit Singh Yadav's counsel to show the legal bar on the continuation of Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister.

“There may be practical difficulties but that is something else. Where is the legal bar?” the court asked.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody till March 28 by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the excise policy favouring specific individuals.

