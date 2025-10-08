Delhi horror: Woman pours boiling oil, chillies on husband, threatens 'agar shor machaya…'

A 28-year-old man in Delhi's Madangir area was left fighting for his life after his wife allegedly poured boiling oil mixed with red chilli powder on him while he slept. The victim, Dinesh, a pharmaceutical worker, is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Safdurjung Hospital.(Representational Image)

The victim, Dinesh, a pharmaceutical worker, is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Safdurjung Hospital after he suffered severe burns, PTI reported.

The incident took place in the early hours of October 3.

According to an FIR lodged at Ambedkar Nagar Police Station the same day, the man was Dinesh, whose wife poured hot oil on his torso around 3 am while he was sleeping, with the couple's eight-year-old daughter also in the house at the time.

Around 3:15 am, he awoke to searing pain -- his wife, he alleged, was standing over him, pouring scalding hot oil on his torso and face, before sprinkling red chilli powder onto his fresh burns.

When he protested, his wife retorted," 'Agar shor machaya to aur garam tel daal doongi' (if you shout, I will pour more oil on you)."

But Dinesh could not suppress his screams. The commotion brought neighbours and his landlord's family, who lived on the floor below, rushing to the house.

By the time they forced the door open, they found Dinesh writhing in pain and his wife allegedly hiding inside.

Anjali, the daughter of the house owner, was one of the people who rushed to check on him.

"My father went upstairs to see what was happening. The door was locked. His wife had locked the door from inside. We asked them to open the door. When the door finally opened, we saw him writhing in pain and his wife hiding inside the house," She told PTI.

What exactly happened?

Dinesh told the police that he had returned home late on October 2 after work, eaten dinner, and gone to bed.

"My wife and daughter were sleeping nearby. Around 3.15 am, I suddenly felt a sharp, burning pain across my body. I saw my wife standing and pouring boiling oil on my torso and face. Before I could get up or call for help, she sprinkled red chilli powder on my burns," he alleged in his complaint.

Anjali said that when her father tried to intervene, the woman told them she was taking her husband to the hospital. "But when she came out with him, she headed towards the opposite direction. We got suspicious. My father stopped her, arranged an auto, and rushed Dinesh to the hospital alone," she said.

Dinesh was first taken to a nearby hospital, but seeing the deep burns on his chest, face, and arms, doctors referred him to Safdarjung Hospital.

Police say the injuries have been described as "dangerous" in medical reports.

The couple, who had been married for eight years, had a history of marital discord. While the wife had previously approached the Crime Against Women Cell, the matter was resolved through a compromise.

Dinesh's wife has been booked under sections 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 124 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by acid) and 326 (mischief by injury, inundation, fire or explosive substance, etc) of the BNS.