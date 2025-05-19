Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi IGI Airport compliance officer assaulted outside Dwarka hotel; FIR filed

PTI |
May 19, 2025 12:22 AM IST

A 31-year-old from Raj Nagar Part-II was attacked by an unknown man who then escaped in his car after the incident.

A compliance officer working with Aviation Security at Delhi Airport was assaulted using an iron rod near a hotel here after he asked a car driver to stop honking, an official said on Sunday.

A compliance officer working with Aviation Security at Delhi Airport was assaulted using an iron rod near a hotel in Dwarka.(Vipin Kumar/HT)
A compliance officer working with Aviation Security at Delhi Airport was assaulted using an iron rod near a hotel in Dwarka.(Vipin Kumar/HT)

Police said the incident took place in Dwarka Sector-13 on Saturday evening. The 31-year-old, a resident of Raj Nagar Part-II, was attacked by an unidentified man who fled with his car after the incident.

Acording to the FIR lodged, the victim and his wife were entering the hotel around 4.30 pm when a car behind them started honking repeatedly.

Upon objecting, the driver got out of his vehicle and engaged in a heated exchange, the FIR read.

Also Read | Delhi airport’s runway 28/10 to be shut for 90 days from June 15

Despite his wife's attempts to calm the man, the accused allegedly pulled out a rod-like weapon from the car and assaulted the victim on the head and body, it said.

Police arrived shortly after receiving a PCR call and took the injured to Indira Gandhi Hospital, where he was discharged after treatment.

An FIR was lodged at Dwarka North police station following his complaint and medical report. Further investigation is underway, the officials said.

"Initially, we got to know that the accused used to go to gym at that area. He will be nabbed soon," a senior police officer said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Delhi IGI Airport compliance officer assaulted outside Dwarka hotel; FIR filed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 19, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On