Delhi IGI Airport's revamped Terminal 1 (T1) is now open: What's new for passengers?

IndiGo and Akasa Air on Tuesday shifted their flight operations to the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 1 from Terminal 2 which has been temporarily closed for maintenance works. An official on Tuesday said flight operations are normal, news agency PTI reported. A view of Delhi Airport's Terminal 1, which resumes full operations from April 15. ( HT photo)

Now, T1 and T3 are operational at Delhi airport, operated by DIAL, in the national capital. The airport has four runways, and one of them is shut for maintenance works.

Only IndiGo and Akasa Air were having flights from T2, which was constructed nearly 40 years ago. Flight operations from T2 have been completely shifted to T1.

On Monday, IndiGo said it has taken proactive measures to ensure that customers are well-informed about the change in terminals.

Akasa Air, on Monday, said its teams were working diligently to ensure a seamless transition of our operations from T2 to T1.

On March 20, DIAL said the expanded T1 can accommodate 40 million passengers, and T3 can handle 45 million passengers annually. T2 has an annual capacity to handle 15 million passengers.

The renovated Terminal 1 will redefine the airport travel experience for passengers with advanced technology and passenger-friendly amenities.

The refurbishment aims to make the journey more efficient, sustainable, and smooth. Terminal 1 will now exclusively cater to domestic carriers, with an increased handling capacity of 40 million passengers annually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the terminal on March 10. However, a section of the roof collapsed on June 28, due to which it was sealed off for repairs.

Green initiatives

It has received Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification and has worked towards an environmentally friendly construction. Innovations such as utilising recycled water for horticulture and washrooms have been made. The terminal will achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, making it a climate-resilient airport.

Expanded space

Expanded to 206950 sq m with high ceilings, the roof will have to change colours depicting different shades through night and day. Intricate artwork by renowned artists showcasing the spirit of India will also be installed for public viewing at key locations.

Advanced technology and connectivity

Technology such as high-tech self-check-in machines, queue-buster mobile check-in, and advanced CTX scanners have been integrated for an efficient journey.

The number of baggage belts has also been expanded. There will now be more connectivity via cabs, shuttles and Metro, along with a large number of aerobridges.

Additionally, there is a 24x7 operational shuttle service that arrives every 20 minutes, making it easier for passengers to commute between the terminals.

Passenger-friendly amenities

Several amenities have been introduced for passengers, from a better shopping experience to exotic cuisines. The terminal will feature more iconic brands along with ergonomic seating and charging ports available at every corner. It also has a yoga space, smart washroom, prayer rooms and baby care facilities for passengers.