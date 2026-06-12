For years, Delhi's political class has treated 33 Sham Nath Marg as a jinxed address – a government bungalow so steeped in tales of misfortune that ministers and senior functionaries largely stayed away from it. Now, the Delhi government is preparing to wipe the slate clean by demolishing the colonial-era structure and replacing it with the capital's first dedicated Disaster Management headquarters.

The two-storey structure, built in the 1920s, has remained largely unoccupied for more than two decades.

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The site is set to be redeveloped into the city's first dedicated headquarters for the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), complete with a modern Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), as reported by HT earlier. The move is expected to give a new purpose to a prime land parcel that has remained largely underutilised for years.

But before the bungalow makes way for the new facility, its unusual history continues to attract attention. Here's a look at how 33 Sham Nath Marg came to acquire a reputation as one of Delhi's most "jinxed" addresses.

A troubled reputation

Located in the leafy Civil Lines area, the two-storey bungalow sits on more than 5,500 square metres of land. Built in the 1920s during British rule, it features expansive lawns, multiple conference rooms, staff quarters and sprawling gardens.

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{{^usCountry}} Soon after Independence, the property emerged as the preferred residence for Delhi's chief minister because of its proximity to the Vidhan Sabha. However, a series of setbacks suffered by its occupants over the decades gradually gave rise to its reputation as an unlucky address. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soon after Independence, the property emerged as the preferred residence for Delhi's chief minister because of its proximity to the Vidhan Sabha. However, a series of setbacks suffered by its occupants over the decades gradually gave rise to its reputation as an unlucky address. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The first occupant was Delhi's first chief minister, Chaudhary Brahm Prakash, who moved into the bungalow in 1952. His tenure ended prematurely in 1955 amid controversy over an alleged ‘jaggery scam’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first occupant was Delhi's first chief minister, Chaudhary Brahm Prakash, who moved into the bungalow in 1952. His tenure ended prematurely in 1955 amid controversy over an alleged ‘jaggery scam’. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearly four decades later, the bungalow was allotted to Madan Lal Khurana after he became chief minister in 1993 under the newly created National Capital Territory framework. His stint, too, was cut short, with Khurana resigning in 1996 amid allegations linked to the hawala scandal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearly four decades later, the bungalow was allotted to Madan Lal Khurana after he became chief minister in 1993 under the newly created National Capital Territory framework. His stint, too, was cut short, with Khurana resigning in 1996 amid allegations linked to the hawala scandal. {{/usCountry}}

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It was after these back-to-back episodes that whispers about the property's supposed "curse" began circulating in political circles.

’Unlucky' pattern

The perception only deepened with subsequent occupants.

The two-storey structure, built in the 1920s, has remained largely unoccupied for more than two decades.

Sahib Singh Verma, who succeeded Khurana as chief minister, used the bungalow as his camp office. He, too, did not complete his term and was eventually replaced by Sushma Swaraj, Delhi's first woman chief minister.

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The belief gained further traction in 2003 when Deep Chand Bandhu, then a minister in the Delhi government, moved into the bungalow despite advice from aides and well-wishers. Soon afterwards, he contracted meningitis and later died in hospital, further reinforcing the property's ominous reputation.

Even after the bungalow ceased to function as a residence, the narrative persisted.

After a series of setbacks linked to the property, successive chief ministers, including Sheila Dikshit, chose not to move in.

The last prominent government functionary to operate from the premises was Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson of the Delhi Dialogue Commission. In November 2022, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directed then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove Shah from the post over allegations that he had misused his office for political purposes, adding another chapter to the property's long list of abrupt exits.

Why the change matters

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While the bungalow's reputation has endured in political circles, officials say the redevelopment is being driven by a practical need.

Delhi currently does not have a standalone building for the DDMA, with its disaster management functions spread across different offices. Officials believe a dedicated headquarters will improve coordination during emergencies and strengthen the city's response capabilities.

The proposed centre is expected to bring together representatives from multiple government departments and agencies, including the New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Development Authority and Delhi Police.

At present, the EOC operates from the DDMA office in Civil Lines and faces space constraints.

“The current setup has limited space. Once a disaster-related call is verified, fire, police and CATS teams are alerted. The district magistrate and rescue teams are also informed, while the EOC monitors and coordinates the response,” an official said.

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The redevelopment plan marks the end of an era for a property that has remained largely unoccupied for more than two decades, giving a new purpose to an address better known for political folklore than public administration.

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