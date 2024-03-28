Delhi L-G's fresh allegation against Arvind Kejriwal in sexual harassment case: ‘File of accused held up…’

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday launched a fresh attack at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, this time making an allegation regarding the probe in the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College sexual harassment case. Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

The Delhi L-G alleged that the transfer file of the accused principal in the sexual harassment case has been held up by Kejriwal for the last 45 days. This comes days after Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj urged LG Saxena to take action against the accused.

A release issued by the L-G's office stated, “Even as Delhi's Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has been crying foul over the alleged sexual harassment at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College and demanding the removal of its principal, the file for his transfer has been held up for nearly 45 days by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself.”

"Saurabh Bhardwaj, in a note to LG VK Saxena on March 20, 2024, demanded the immediate removal of Ishwar Singh from his post, alleging that he was uncooperative with the girl victims in the matter and that he discouraged/demotivated them from pursuing the case further," it added.

While addressing the delay in the decision of removal of the prime accused from the position of authority, Saxena also questioned the “motive” of the AAP government in the national capital.

The release stated, “But what raises serious doubts over the government's motive is the fact that the file for the removal/transfer of Ishwar Singh from Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College has been pending with CM Kejriwal since February 14, 2024, as the same has to be decided by the NCCSA, which is chaired by the Chief Minister. Member Secretary (NCCSA) had also sent reminders to the CM on March 7, 2024 and March 13, 2024, but to no avail.”

This comes on the backdrop of Arvind Kejriwal's ED remand getting extended by the Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday. Kejriwal is to remain in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till April 1.

The Delhi CM also made his submission to the court in Hindi today, saying that the ED has no solid proof or allegation against him in their 31,000 page report. Kejriwal alleged that his arrest is a party of a “political conspiracy” against his party.

(With inputs from PTI)