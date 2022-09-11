Delhi logs 137 fresh cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours; positivity rate at 1.36%

Delhi recorded two more deaths due to COVID-19 and 137 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent on Sunday, according to the data shared by the city health department.

The new cases were detected from the 11,685 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the new cases and fatalities, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,01,706 and the death toll has gone up to 26,493, according to the bulletin.

The national capital recorded no death due to Covid and 137 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.17 per cent on Saturday.

On Friday, the city logged 123 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.06 per cent and four fatalities.

On Thursday, it reported 182 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent and three fatalities. The day before, it recorded 177 fresh cases of the viral disease with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent and two deaths.

The government did not issue a bulletin on Monday and Tuesday.

The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 717. A total of 512 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said, adding that of the 9,321 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 78 are occupied.

There are 108 Covid containment zones in Delhi.

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13, during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.