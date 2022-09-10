Jaishankar lauds India’s evacuation drive during Covid-19 at diaspora event in Riyadh

External affairs minister S jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, said India’s efforts to rescue its citizens during the Covid-19 pandemic was one of the biggest evacuations in the world. The rescue effort, through the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, brought back around 70 million Indians. He was addressing the Indian diaspora in the country's capital Riyadh on Saturday.

"We brought back 70 million people under the Vande Bharat Mission from all over the world. No one has done that, it is the biggest evacuation and was done during the Covid-19 pandemic. That is India that the world sees today," said Jaishankar during his interaction.

As part of the Vande Bharat Mission, the government had facilitated the return of Indian nationals stranded due to the pandemic in different parts of the world in 2020.

Highlighting the growing friendship with the Arab nation, Jaishankar recalled Saudi Arabia’s contribution in tackling Covid-19 pandemic through oxygen supplies. The minister also spoke about India’s efforts to produce vaccines and inoculate people across the country.

“I go for tours and see that people of several countries have not been vaccinated as they did not have them. Countries which had everything but still people are not vaccinated,” the minister said, adding that India was able to close this gap with continued efforts.

The EAM appreciated the Indian community’s role in strengthening the ties between the two nations by leaving an impact on Saudi Arabia about the perception of India through their contributions and friendships.

"We have two and half million Indians living in Saudi Arabia. Naturally, you will have your concerns, your interests, your problems and it's very useful for me to know that, to understand that, so that when I engage with the authorities, with my counterpart or with the officialdom, I have also your interest at heart,” EAM told the Indians, assuring them of continued assistance by the government.

