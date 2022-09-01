S Jaishankar visits the first Hindu temple site in middle east during UAE visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar - who is on a three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates - on Wednesday visited a Hindu temple under construction in Abu Dhabi. The minister expressed his happiness to see 'rapid progress' and appreciated the team's dedication in making it possible to build what is said to be the first traditional temple in the Arabian peninsula.

"On Ganesh Chaturthi, blessed to visit the @BAPS Hindu temple under construction in Abu Dhabi. Glad to see the rapid progress and deeply appreciate the devotion of all involved. Met the BAPS team, community supporters and devotees and workers at the site," the minister tweeted on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and shared pictures of his visit.

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha - a global not-for-profit Hindu organisation - is building the temple, for which land was given by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, after Narendra Modi's first visit to the UAE as Prime Minister of India in 2015.

The Indian Embassy in UAE tweeted, "Auspicious beginning to the visit of EAM @DrSJaishankar. EAM visited the @BAPS@AbuDhabiMandirsite and laid a brick in its intricate architecture. Also hailed the efforts of all Indians in building the iconic Temple, a symbol of peace, tolerance and harmony."

The minister also met with UAE’s Sheikh Nahyan bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence and appreciated his efforts on the cultural front and his support for the Indian diaspora in the country.

"Delighted to meet Sheikh Nahyan bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence. Appreciated his strong support for the Indian community, our yoga activities, cricket and cultural cooperation", Jaishankar tweeted.

EAM will also be co-chairing the 14th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) and the third India-UAE Strategic Dialogue with Foreign Minister of UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

‘These meetings will provide an opportunity for both the Ministers to review the entire spectrum of comprehensive strategic partnerships between India and UAE and regional and global developments,’ MEA said in a statement.

During the visit Jaishankar will also meet other UAE dignitaries.