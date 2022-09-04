Home / India News / World noted India’s stand on Ukraine war, LAC violation: Jaishankar

World noted India’s stand on Ukraine war, LAC violation: Jaishankar

Published on Sep 04, 2022 12:04 AM IST

Delivering a lecture on “Indian Foreign Policy: A Transformational Decade” at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) here, he also said that by taking an independent stand on the Ukraine war, India articulated the sentiments of many other countries. There is a lot of pressure on the countries to choose sides in such situations, he said.

ByPress Trust of India, Ahmedabad

India’s independent stand on Ukraine-Russia war and the way it stood its ground when China “moved in forces” on the border in violation of agreements have been “noted” by the world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

“The fact that we have taken an independent stance, the fact that we have taken decisions that we believe are the right decisions from the perspective of welfare of our people, that is something that the world has noted,” he said. “How resolute we have been, for example, when we have been challenged in border areas. Two years ago in the midst of a pandemic the Chinese moved in forces on our border violating agreements. And that we stood our ground, two years in it we are working it out without giving concessions, I think the world has noted that,” Jaishankar further said. The global community saw that India would be “both strong on the ground and vocal in terms of putting out its interests,” he added.

