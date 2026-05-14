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Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka among states to go for SIR in 3rd phase. See full list of 19 states, UTs

Among the states covered in phase 3 are Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttarakhand and others.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 03:41 pm IST
By Akansha Purohit
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The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the rollout of Phase 3 of Special Intensive Revision of voters' list in 16 states and 3 Union Territories. The exercise will cover almost the entire India except Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

In the first two phases, SIR was conducted in 13 States/UTs covering nearly 59 crore electors. (PTI/Representational Image)

Among the states covered in phase 3 are Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttarakhand and others.

List of States in which SIR will be conducted

  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Arunachal Pradesh
  • Chandigarh
  • Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (DNH & DD)
  • Haryana
  • Jharkhand
  • Karnataka
  • Maharashtra
  • Manipur
  • Meghalaya
  • Mizoram
  • Nagaland
  • NCT of Delhi
  • Odisha
  • Punjab
  • Sikkim
  • Tripura
  • Telangana
  • Uttarakhand

Also read: VD Satheesan to be new Kerala CM as Congress announces name after days of suspense

According to the document released by the Election Commission of India, to conduct the exercise, in the third phase, over 3.94 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will go house to house to 36.73 crore electors, assisted by 3.42 lakh Booth Level Agents.

In the first two phases, SIR was conducted in 13 States/UTs covering nearly 59 crore electors.

Among the states where the controversial SIR exercise has been completed, West Bengal recorded the highest single-state deletion, with around 9.1 million names being removed from the electoral rolls, followed by Tamil Nadu with 7.4 million deletions, and Gujarat with 6.8 million deletions, HT reported earlier.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Akansha Purohit

Akansha Purohit is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she is part of the online news desk. She began her journey with the organisation as an intern and later joined the newsroom in a full-time editorial role. With close to a year of experience at Hindustan Times, she contributes to the daily news cycle by writing, curating, and editing digital content. Her work primarily focuses on national and international news, along with explainers that simplify complex developments and ongoing issues. She also writes on matters of public interest, and handles blogs with live updates. Akansha holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi, and completed her postgraduate studies in Digital Media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. During her postgraduate programme, she worked on several research and journalism projects that strengthened her reporting, editing, and digital storytelling skills.

election commission of india delhi special intensive revision sir bengal
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka among states to go for SIR in 3rd phase. See full list of 19 states, UTs
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