Delhi man asks for return of 2000 debt, borrower stabs him to death

A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a local resident in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area following a dispute over a ₹2,000 loan, an official said on Thursday. Efforts are on to nab the accused and recover the weapon of offence, a senior Delhi police officer said.(HT Photo/Representational)

The incident took place at 12:10 am when the accused identified as Adil attacked Fardeen when he demanded that he return the ₹2,000 he had borrowed.

"Information was received at Jafrabad police station regarding a stabbing incident, and upon reaching JPC Hospital, officials learned that Fardeen had been brought in by his father and was declared dead by doctors," a senior police officer said.

Initial inquiry revealed that Fardeen and his friend Javed were standing near a lane when they encountered Adil, who had previously borrowed ₹2,000 from them, he added.

When Fardeen asked him to return the money, Adil allegedly became furious, took out a knife, and attacked both men before fleeing the spot.

Police said Adil's brother Kamil and their father Shakeel were also present at the scene and allegedly provoked him to carry out the attack.

Forensic teams inspected the crime scene and collected evidence, officials said, adding that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS.

Efforts are on to nab the accused and recover the weapon of offence, a senior police officer said.

"Raids are being conducted at multiple locations, and teams have been deployed to apprehend Adil and his accomplices," the officer added.

Further investigation is underway, police said.