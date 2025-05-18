Menu Explore
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Delhi man commits murder to avenge sister's harassment, held after 6 months

ANI
May 18, 2025 07:04 PM IST

The killing was reportedly carried out by Parvesh Kumar with the help of his cousins, Deepanshu alias Golu and Rahul Hooda, as an act of revenge.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a man wanted in connection with a murder case that occurred in Narela six months ago. The accused, Parvesh Kumar alias Dhillu, was apprehended on May 16 for allegedly killing a man who had reportedly eve-teased his sister.

Parvesh Kumar was produced before the court following his arrest under Section 35(1)(C) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). (Unsplash/representative )
Parvesh Kumar was produced before the court following his arrest under Section 35(1)(C) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). (Unsplash/representative )

According to police, the accused had been on the run since the murder of Sumit, a resident of Mandora village in Sonipat, Haryana, who operated a seed and fertiliser shop in Narela. The killing was reportedly carried out by Parvesh Kumar with the help of his cousins, Deepanshu alias Golu and Rahul Hooda, as an act of revenge.

Police stated that a specific input regarding Parvesh Kumar's whereabouts was received and further developed through technical surveillance. Acting on this, the Crime Branch team successfully tracked and arrested the accused.

During interrogation, Parvesh confessed to his involvement in the murder, revealing that the motive was to avenge the harassment his sister had allegedly faced at the hands of the victim. He further disclosed that the crime was executed in coordination with his cousins.

Parvesh Kumar was produced before the court following his arrest under Section 35(1)(C) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Police also confirmed that the accused has a prior criminal history, including an involvement in robbery in Narela.

Further investigations are underway to trace the remaining accused.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
